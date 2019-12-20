Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Sets New 52-Week High at $73.93

Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $73.93 and last traded at $73.93, with a volume of 571 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NWN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Northwest Natural from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Williams Capital raised Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northwest Natural presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.67.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.10). Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $90.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding Co will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Malia H. Wasson acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.79 per share, for a total transaction of $64,790.00. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Northwest Natural by 757.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Northwest Natural in the second quarter valued at about $340,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 2.2% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile (NYSE:NWN)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

