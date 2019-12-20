NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at UBS Group

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NLOK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a sector perform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. NortonLifeLock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.67.

NASDAQ:NLOK traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $26.09. 20,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,799,747. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. NortonLifeLock has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $26.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.29.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NortonLifeLock will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 47,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

