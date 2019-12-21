Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) PT Raised to $9,702.00

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Wood & Company to $9,702.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Norwood Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ NWFL opened at $39.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.41. Norwood Financial has a 12 month low of $28.08 and a 12 month high of $39.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $11.77 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Norwood Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Stratford Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,909,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 645.2% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 7,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 6,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.15% of the company’s stock.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

