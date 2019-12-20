Nostra Terra Oil and Gas (LON:NTOG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.00

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc (LON:NTOG) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.08 ($0.01), with a volume of 208171 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.13 ($0.01).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.55. The company has a market cap of $1.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company Profile (LON:NTOG)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc engages in the exploitation and production of hydrocarbon resources in the Mid-Continent region of the United States and Egypt. The company holds 100% interests in the White Buffalo prospect covering an area of 6,000 mineral acres located in the Big Horn Basin, Wyoming; and 16.25% interests in the Verde prospect unit located in Colorado, as well as a 100% working interests in the Pine Mills project and the Mesquite prospect, and 50-75% working interests in other prospects in the Permian Basin located in Texas.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread