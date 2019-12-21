Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $5.69 Per Share

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Novartis in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.69 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.71. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Novartis’ FY2021 earnings at $6.42 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.34.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $94.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Novartis has a 52 week low of $72.19 and a 52 week high of $95.00.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.67 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 795.8% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 330.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 10.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

