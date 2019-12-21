NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

NVZMY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NVZMY opened at $47.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. NOVOZYMES A/S/S has a 12 month low of $39.96 and a 12 month high of $49.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.61 and a 200-day moving average of $45.28. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.77.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.10). NOVOZYMES A/S/S had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.21 million. Analysts predict that NOVOZYMES A/S/S will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOVOZYMES A/S/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop protection, and animal health and nutrition solutions; fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, liquefaction, process enhancement, and saccharifaction solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

Further Reading: Dividend