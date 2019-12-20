NPCoin Reaches Market Cap of $4.75 Million (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded up 12.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. During the last seven days, NPCoin has traded up 33.2% against the US dollar. NPCoin has a market cap of $4.75 million and $17,751.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NPCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0656 or 0.00000910 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00077348 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000062 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000117 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NPCoin Profile

NPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. The official website for NPCoin is npcoin.info. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NPCoin

NPCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Escodex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.