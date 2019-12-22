NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NRG Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.29.

NRG stock opened at $40.62 on Wednesday. NRG Energy has a 1 year low of $32.63 and a 1 year high of $43.66. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.32.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 10.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NRG Energy will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NRG Energy news, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews sold 100,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $3,951,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,848,780.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Strs Ohio grew its stake in NRG Energy by 8.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 524,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,427,000 after buying an additional 165,962 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 82,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 46,069 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

