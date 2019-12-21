Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Nutanix from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Maxim Group upped their price target on Nutanix from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nutanix from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. OTR Global raised shares of Nutanix to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Nutanix to a positive rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.44.

Shares of NTNX stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,690,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,350,478. Nutanix has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $54.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.34 and a 200 day moving average of $26.41.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.42 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 293.83% and a negative net margin of 61.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 75,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $2,763,117.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,078.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David Sangster sold 15,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $524,951.20. Insiders sold a total of 375,098 shares of company stock valued at $12,995,161 over the last quarter. 9.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Nutanix by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Nutanix by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Nutanix by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 15,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

