Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.42

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.42 and traded as high as $7.59. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund shares last traded at $7.55, with a volume of 36,640 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.56.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.1035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JQC. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,932,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,892,000 after acquiring an additional 53,983 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 15.4% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,558,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,341,000 after purchasing an additional 208,022 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 27.7% during the third quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,080,896 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after purchasing an additional 234,726 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 0.6% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,069,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,027,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,137,000 after purchasing an additional 14,947 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:JQC)

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

