Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 (NYSE:NKG) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.45

Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 (NYSE:NKG)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.45 and traded as low as $12.44. Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 shares last traded at $12.45, with a volume of 837 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 by 77.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 during the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new stake in Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 during the third quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 Company Profile (NYSE:NKG)

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

