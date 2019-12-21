NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Raised to $140.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price upped by Piper Jaffray Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NXPI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 target price on NXP Semiconductors and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised NXP Semiconductors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $124.20.

NXPI opened at $127.69 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $127.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.06.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.57. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. As a group, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.25%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 21,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,494.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 1,639 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $193,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,416 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,127 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Partner Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,234,000. Scopia Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 1,040,298 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $113,517,000 after acquiring an additional 145,594 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 17,321 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

