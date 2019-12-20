NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $120.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Loop Capital set a $130.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.20.

Shares of NXPI opened at $127.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.87. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $126.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 25.25%.

In other news, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 4,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $523,362.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,948. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $193,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,416 shares of company stock worth $4,245,127 over the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 29.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

