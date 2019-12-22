NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

Shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH stock opened at $6.26 on Friday. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $6.47. The company has a quick ratio of 112.90, a current ratio of 112.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.17.

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $31.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 million. NY MTG TR INC/SH had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 9.97%. Analysts expect that NY MTG TR INC/SH will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYMT. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 252.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 10,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in the third quarter worth $69,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 85.7% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH during the third quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH during the second quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

About NY MTG TR INC/SH

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

