Oak Investment Partners Xii L Sells 58,000 Shares of Leaf Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:LEAF) Stock

Leaf Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:LEAF) major shareholder Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $233,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Oak Investment Partners Xii L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 20th, Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 8,354 shares of Leaf Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $36,256.36.

On Friday, December 13th, Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 950 shares of Leaf Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $3,800.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 8,558 shares of Leaf Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $34,659.90.

On Monday, December 9th, Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 10,864 shares of Leaf Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total value of $43,673.28.

On Friday, December 6th, Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 5,229 shares of Leaf Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $20,916.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 824 shares of Leaf Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $3,337.20.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 6,500 shares of Leaf Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $27,495.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 17,500 shares of Leaf Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total transaction of $74,725.00.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 12,800 shares of Leaf Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $63,360.00.

Shares of LEAF traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.76. 90,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,459. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.90. Leaf Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $9.19.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leaf Group (NASDAQ:LEAF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.03 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Leaf Group by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leaf Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 796,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Leaf Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 186,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Leaf Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Leaf Group by 19.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter.

Leaf Group Company Profile

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer Internet company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home décor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, an artist-driven home décor brand.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest