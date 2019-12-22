OAX 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $613,270.00 (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 22nd. OAX has a total market capitalization of $3.93 million and $613,270.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OAX has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One OAX token can currently be bought for $0.0524 or 0.00000726 BTC on major exchanges including Liqui, Gate.io, LATOKEN and HitBTC.

About OAX

OAX’s launch date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,130,082 tokens. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation. OAX’s official website is oax.org. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OAX

OAX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Binance, Gate.io, Liqui, OKEx and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.