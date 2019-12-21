Octoin Coin (OCC) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Octoin Coin (CURRENCY:OCC) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Octoin Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Exrates. Octoin Coin has a market capitalization of $3,752.00 and approximately $17,038.00 worth of Octoin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Octoin Coin has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013994 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00187029 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.75 or 0.01191831 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00026196 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00120365 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Octoin Coin Profile

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Octoin Coin’s launch date was February 3rd, 2018. Octoin Coin’s total supply is 1,221,596 coins and its circulating supply is 555,137 coins. The Reddit community for Octoin Coin is /r/OCCWallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Octoin Coin is occwallet.com. Octoin Coin’s official Twitter account is @octoincoin.

Octoin Coin Coin Trading

Octoin Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Octoin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Octoin Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Octoin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.