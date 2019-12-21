Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $1.25 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Ocugen in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ocugen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCGN traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.41. The company had a trading volume of 17,171,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,266,181. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.61. Ocugen has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The company has a market cap of $6.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.61.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts expect that Ocugen will post -5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Junge Zhang acquired 31,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $96,031.02. Also, CEO Shankar Musunuri bought 406,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.34 per share, for a total transaction of $138,040.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 263,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,420. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,305,043 shares of company stock worth $2,534,486 over the last 90 days. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company offers an ophthalmology portfolio that includes novel gene therapies, biologics, and small molecules, as well as targets a range of retinal and ocular surface diseases.

