ODUWA Trading 3.5% Lower This Week (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $296,435.00 and $61,822.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001752 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24. Over the last week, ODUWA has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00058869 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00087401 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000997 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00070773 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,207.45 or 0.99905369 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitblocks (BBK) traded up 60.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000165 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002031 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin.

Buying and Selling ODUWA

ODUWA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.