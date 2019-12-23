OFS Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OFS) Declares $0.34 Dividend

OFS Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OFS) declared a dividend on Friday, November 8th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

OFS Capital has a payout ratio of 181.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect OFS Capital to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.5%.

Shares of OFS stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.64. 237,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,428. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.66. The firm has a market cap of $154.31 million, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. OFS Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $12.81.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $13.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 million. OFS Capital had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 11.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OFS Capital will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OFS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

OFS Capital Company Profile

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

