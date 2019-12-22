Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ohio Valley Banc were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 14.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Ohio Valley Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OVBC opened at $40.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.33. Ohio Valley Banc Corp. has a 12-month low of $26.45 and a 12-month high of $41.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.73 million for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 8.43%.

About Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

