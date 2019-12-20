Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $167.71

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $167.71 and traded as high as $188.63. Old Dominion Freight Line shares last traded at $188.22, with a volume of 21,673 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ODFL shares. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.46.

The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $189.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.71. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.51.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.06). Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.21%.

In other news, Chairman Earl E. Congdon sold 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.94, for a total value of $4,275,590.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,776.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 155.2% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 311.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

