Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Research Coverage Started at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report on Monday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Shares of OSBC stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $13.26. The stock had a trading volume of 112,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,100. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.39. Old Second Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.91 million, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $36.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 25.69%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSBC. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 319.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 32,692 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 550,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Partners GP LP acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

