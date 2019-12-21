Olin (NYSE:OLN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Olin for the fourth quarter are stable of late. The company's investment in the IT project is likely to provide annual cost savings. The Lake City Army contract will also drive the company's Winchester unit. Olin also remains committed to boost shareholders' returns. It has also outperformed the industry over a year. However, Olin’s Chlor Alkali and Epoxy units are facing headwinds from a challenging pricing and demand environment. The company faces continued weakness in caustic soda pricing. It is also witnessing lower liquid epoxy resin pricing across all regions, which is hurting the Epoxy unit’s revenues. Olin also faces headwind from planned maintenance turnaround costs, which are likely to weigh on its margins in the fourth quarter. The company’s high debt level is another concern.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered Olin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Olin from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Olin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Olin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Olin from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Olin presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.29.

Shares of NYSE:OLN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.39. 4,919,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,802. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.55. Olin has a 52-week low of $15.38 and a 52-week high of $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.91.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Olin had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Olin will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Olin’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

In related news, EVP John L. Mcintosh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $151,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Olin by 1,275.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,440,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $184,932,000 after purchasing an additional 7,826,890 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Olin by 343.0% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,754,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,351 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,452,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the third quarter worth $11,032,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Olin by 162.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 466,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,222,000 after acquiring an additional 289,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

