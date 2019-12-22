Olin (NYSE:OLN) PT Lowered to $18.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Olin from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Olin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on Olin from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Olin in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered Olin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Olin has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.29.

NYSE:OLN opened at $17.39 on Thursday. Olin has a 1-year low of $15.38 and a 1-year high of $27.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.55.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Olin had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 5.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that Olin will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

In other news, EVP John L. Mcintosh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $151,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Olin by 59.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Olin during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Olin in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

