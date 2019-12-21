OLXA (OLXA) Market Cap Reaches $282,179.00

OLXA (CURRENCY:OLXA) traded 45.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 21st. In the last seven days, OLXA has traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar. OLXA has a total market cap of $282,179.00 and $1,088.00 worth of OLXA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OLXA token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Coinlim, EtherFlyer and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014020 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00187004 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.03 or 0.01198893 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026574 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00119033 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

OLXA Token Profile

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

OLXA’s total supply is 2,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,359,419,210 tokens. The official message board for OLXA is medium.com/@olxacryptoasset. The Reddit community for OLXA is /r/olxacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OLXA is www.olxacoin.com. OLXA’s official Twitter account is @OlxaCoin.

Buying and Selling OLXA

OLXA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinlim, EtherFlyer and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OLXA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OLXA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OLXA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.