Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,743 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Olympic Steel were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Olympic Steel by 196.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 4,179.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. 65.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZEUS stock opened at $17.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $194.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.76. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $20.24.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is currently 2.28%.

ZEUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Olympic Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS).