Omega Flex, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:OFLX opened at $118.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.99 and a beta of 0.75. Omega Flex has a 1 year low of $52.00 and a 1 year high of $119.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.85.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.03 million during the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 16.07%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Omega Flex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Omega Flex Company Profile

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

