Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) Announces Dividend of $3.50

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) announced a dividend on Friday, December 13th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 3.50 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.

OFLX traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.05. 89,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,516. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Omega Flex has a twelve month low of $52.00 and a twelve month high of $119.89. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.99 and a beta of 0.75.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $28.03 million for the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Omega Flex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

About Omega Flex

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

