Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

OHI has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $44.50 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.87.

Shares of NYSE OHI traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.19. The company had a trading volume of 51,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,045. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $33.39 and a 12 month high of $45.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.26 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 38.12% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, CAO Michael Ritz sold 2,500 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

