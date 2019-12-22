On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) Given News Impact Rating of -1.67

News headlines about On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) have been trending somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. On Track Innovations earned a news sentiment score of -1.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered On Track Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of OTIV opened at $0.16 on Friday. On Track Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.32.

About On Track Innovations

On Track Innovations Ltd. designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Mass Transit Ticketing; and Petroleum. The company offers OTI UNO, a single interface and contactless reader that support the major card associations' applications, as well as wallets, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay; OTI TRIO, a near-field communication and contactless reader, which offers three-in-one cashless payment card options comprising magnetic stripe (swipe), contact (chip), and contactless (tap); and OTI Interno, an original equipment manufacturer reader module with integrated antenna used for integration into mass transit validators and terminals.

