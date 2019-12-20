Ondori (RSTR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $180.00

Ondori (CURRENCY:RSTR) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Ondori has a market capitalization of $2.73 million and $180.00 worth of Ondori was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ondori coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, CoinExchange and Bleutrade. During the last week, Ondori has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025432 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000108 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003585 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Wavesbet (WBET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ondori

Ondori (RSTR) is a coin. Ondori’s total supply is 43,903,795,597 coins and its circulating supply is 37,766,847,790 coins. The Reddit community for Ondori is /r/ondoricoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ondori’s official website is rstr.io. Ondori’s official Twitter account is @ondoricoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ondori

Ondori can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, CoinExchange and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ondori directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ondori should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ondori using one of the aforementioned exchanges.