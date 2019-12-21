OP Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $5,874.00 (OPC)

OP Coin (CURRENCY:OPC) traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 21st. During the last seven days, OP Coin has traded down 47.8% against the U.S. dollar. OP Coin has a market cap of $5,874.00 and $2.00 worth of OP Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OP Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00058171 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00087124 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000983 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00067931 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,214.06 or 1.00209353 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Bitblocks (BBK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000159 BTC.

About OP Coin

OP Coin (CRYPTO:OPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. OP Coin’s total supply is 2,473,656,069 coins and its circulating supply is 1,858,984,784 coins. The Reddit community for OP Coin is /r/OPCoin_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OP Coin’s official website is opcoin.info. OP Coin’s official Twitter account is @OPCoin.official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OP Coin Coin Trading

OP Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OP Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OP Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OP Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.