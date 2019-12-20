Opacity Trading Up 11.5% Over Last Week (OPQ)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPQ) traded up 10% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Opacity has a total market capitalization of $2.19 million and approximately $11,830.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Opacity has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar. One Opacity token can currently be purchased for about $0.0169 or 0.00000234 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Kucoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013907 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00187138 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.43 or 0.01222906 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025851 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00120316 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Opacity

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Opacity was first traded on November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,104,564 tokens. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage. The official website for Opacity is opacity.io.

Buying and Selling Opacity

Opacity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.