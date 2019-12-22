Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $49.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Open Text Corporation is engaged in development of innovative intranet, extranet and e-Business applications. Since creating one of the first search engines to index the World Wide Web, the company has remained at the forefront of Internet-based technologies. Open Text solutions allow individuals, teams, organizations, and global trading communities to collaborate on projects, share ideas and accelerate innovation to the fastest possible speed. Open Text Corporation is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

OTEX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Open Text in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Open Text from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. CIBC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Open Text in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Open Text from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Text presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of OTEX opened at $44.59 on Thursday. Open Text has a 12-month low of $30.99 and a 12-month high of $44.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.21.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $696.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.13 million. Open Text had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 8.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Open Text’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Open Text will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 500,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,694,000 after purchasing an additional 33,094 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its position in Open Text by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 133,481 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 24.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 973,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,090,000 after buying an additional 193,689 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 8.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Text in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Open Text (OTEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com