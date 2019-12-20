Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.78.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNS traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.06. The company had a trading volume of 8,130,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,149. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.06. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $5.40. The stock has a market cap of $92.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.87.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). Research analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marinus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Scott Braunstein bought 100,000 shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $162,000.00. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,427,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,226,000 after purchasing an additional 229,811 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,679.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 177,331 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,587,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after buying an additional 115,294 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 931,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 43,425 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 199.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 35,072 shares during the period. 57.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

