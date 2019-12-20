Optex Systems Hldg InCorp (OTCMKTS:OPXS) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Optex Systems Hldg InCorp (OTCMKTS:OPXS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OPXS opened at $2.04 on Tuesday. Optex Systems Hldg InCorp has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average of $1.79.

Optex Systems Hldg InCorp Company Profile

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells optical sighting systems and assemblies primarily for the U.S. department of defense, foreign military applications, and commercial markets in the United States. It offers periscopes, such as laser and non-laser protected plastic and glass periscopes, electronic M17 day/thermal periscopes, and vision blocks; sighting systems, including back up sights, digital day and night sighting systems, M36 thermal periscope, and unity mirrors; howitzers comprising telescope, mount, and aiming device; and applied optics center consisting of laser filter, laser filter interface, and optical assemblies, as well as other products, such as muzzle reference systems, binoculars, collimators, optical lenses and elements, and windows.

