OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.04 Million

Analysts forecast that OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) will report sales of $8.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.90 million to $8.22 million. OptimizeRx posted sales of $6.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full-year sales of $25.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.11 million to $25.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $35.80 million, with estimates ranging from $33.81 million to $37.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OptimizeRx.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 million. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 5.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OPRX shares. ValuEngine raised OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut OptimizeRx from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

In other news, Director Gus D. Halas bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,400.00. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 9.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 265,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after buying an additional 144,006 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 17.0% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 312,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after buying an additional 45,548 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,303,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the second quarter valued at approximately $520,000. 60.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimizeRx stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,088. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.00 and a quick ratio of 7.00. OptimizeRx has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $17.24. The stock has a market cap of $146.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.80 and a beta of 0.37.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

