OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Now Covered by Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of OptiNose from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptiNose from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.08.

Shares of OPTN stock opened at $9.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.46. The stock has a market cap of $366.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. OptiNose has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $11.66.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69). OptiNose had a negative net margin of 419.37% and a negative return on equity of 137.60%. The company had revenue of $12.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OptiNose will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In other news, major shareholder Avista Capital Partners Ii Gp, sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $11,462,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph C. Scodari purchased 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.64 per share, for a total transaction of $52,704.00. 44.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPTN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in OptiNose during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in OptiNose during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in OptiNose during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OptiNose in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio