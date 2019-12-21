Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) rose 5.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.60 and last traded at $5.64, approximately 319,246 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 258% from the average daily volume of 89,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.86 million, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.41.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.47. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.18% and a negative net margin of 362.38%. The company had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 1,137.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 16,997 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 53,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an oral glucagon-like peptide-1 analog capsule for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

