Orange SA (EPA:ORA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Orange SA (EPA:ORA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €16.23 ($18.88).

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on shares of Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on Orange and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.70 ($17.09) price target on Orange and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €14.40 ($16.74) price objective on Orange and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of ORA opened at €13.31 ($15.47) on Friday. Orange has a twelve month low of €13.31 ($15.48) and a twelve month high of €15.80 ($18.37). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €14.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €13.96.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

