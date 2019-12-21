Origin Sport (ORS) Price Tops $0.0056 on Top Exchanges

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. During the last week, Origin Sport has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Origin Sport token can currently be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $3.08 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014041 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

ORS is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

Origin Sport can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.