Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orkla ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

OTCMKTS:ORKLY opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.38. Orkla ASA has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.12.

About Orkla ASA

Orkla ASA engages in the branded consumer goods, renewable energy, real estate, and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

