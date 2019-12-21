Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) EVP Sells $118,181.70 in Stock

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) EVP Shlomi Argas sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total value of $118,181.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,181.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ormat Technologies stock opened at $76.36 on Friday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.70 and a twelve month high of $79.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.65, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.49 and its 200 day moving average is $70.79.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $170.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORA. ValuEngine cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Roth Capital lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORA. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Ormat Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,524,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,126,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 2,451.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 108,427 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,874,000 after buying an additional 104,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,385,203 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $214,589,000 after buying an additional 99,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 21.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 427,426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,095,000 after buying an additional 76,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

