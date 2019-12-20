Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ORA has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Cowen cut shares of Ormat Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.40.

Shares of NYSE:ORA traded up $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.79. 1,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,960. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.70. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.04. Ormat Technologies has a 52-week low of $49.70 and a 52-week high of $79.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $170.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

In related news, Director Byron G. Wong sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total value of $112,434.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,108.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shlomi Argas sold 1,521 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total value of $118,181.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,181.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,957 shares of company stock valued at $927,059 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORA. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 13,455 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,383 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 39,780 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

