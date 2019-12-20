Oronova Energy (CVE:ONV) Shares Down 23.1%

Oronova Energy Inc (CVE:ONV) traded down 23.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, 714,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,041% from the average session volume of 62,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27.

About Oronova Energy (CVE:ONV)

Oronova Energy Inc, a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves in Latin America. It intends to seek for oil and gas opportunities in Latin America. The company was formerly known as Oronova Resource Corp. and changed its name to Oronova Energy Inc in December 2016.

