Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.12

Orvana Minerals Co. (TSE:ORV)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 12800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.72. The firm has a market cap of $17.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.26.

Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$42.75 million during the quarter.

Orvana Minerals Company Profile (TSE:ORV)

Orvana Minerals Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, precious, and base metal deposits. The company holds interests in the Don Mario Mine, an open-pit mine located in the south-eastern Bolivia; and El Valle and Carlés Mine located in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt in northern Spain.

