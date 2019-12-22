Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Given New $110.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its target price upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on OSK. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Oshkosh from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Buckingham Research raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Oshkosh from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.46.

Oshkosh stock opened at $94.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $56.47 and a 52-week high of $95.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.44.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.29. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James W. Johnson sold 7,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total transaction of $641,183.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,251.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 19,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total value of $1,678,682.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,119,468.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,160 shares of company stock worth $8,288,319 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at $61,000. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

