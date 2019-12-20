Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Raised to $96.00 at Deutsche Bank

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank from $86.00 to $96.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.57% from the company’s current price.

OSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oshkosh from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.92.

Shares of NYSE:OSK traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.52. 8,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,561. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $56.47 and a 1 year high of $94.27. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.33.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David M. Sagehorn sold 34,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.71, for a total transaction of $3,000,166.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 190,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,524,758.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 19,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total transaction of $1,678,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,119,468.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,160 shares of company stock valued at $8,288,319 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,775,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,234,000 after buying an additional 867,889 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Oshkosh by 47.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,999,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,128,000 after purchasing an additional 639,237 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 8.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,823,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,711,000 after purchasing an additional 549,796 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 37.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 924,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,179,000 after purchasing an additional 252,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 2,023.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,873,000 after buying an additional 237,263 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

