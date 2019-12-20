Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Sets New 52-Week High at $94.95

Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $94.95 and last traded at $94.63, with a volume of 23824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.27.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OSK. Longbow Research lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Oshkosh to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Buckingham Research raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Dougherty & Co began coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.92.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.00.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 23.21%. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Corp will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.44%.

In related news, Director Craig P. Omtvedt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.45, for a total value of $914,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,180.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Sagehorn sold 34,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.71, for a total transaction of $3,000,166.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,524,758.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,160 shares of company stock worth $8,288,319 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 70.6% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

